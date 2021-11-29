Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will post $267.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.70 million and the highest is $295.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $996.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.97 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNPO shares. William Blair started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $9,728,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,501,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. 1,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,711. Snap One has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

