Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report $2.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. American Tower reported earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Argus boosted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 160.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $13,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.22. 12,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,928. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

