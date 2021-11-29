sUSD Price Down 0.5% This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $103.83 million and $3.51 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00232177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00088376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 104,014,684 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

