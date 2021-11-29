Komodo Reaches Market Capitalization of $128.62 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. Komodo has a total market cap of $128.62 million and $7.42 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.48 or 0.00429515 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.86 or 0.00194467 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00096873 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000955 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,963,621 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

