Gradient Investments LLC Has $11.95 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU stock opened at $248.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.56.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.