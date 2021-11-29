PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Gap Down to $3.45

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.36. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 7,258 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 22.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

