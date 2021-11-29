Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,548 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.46. 3,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,985. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.