ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Down to $13.82

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $13.54. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 1,704 shares traded.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.58.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

