Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 318,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,464,713 shares.The stock last traded at $206.99 and had previously closed at $204.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 54.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $286,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

