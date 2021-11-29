GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.16 and last traded at $38.89. Approximately 24,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,856,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.86, a PEG ratio of 40.99 and a beta of -0.87.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 669,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $302,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and sold 1,135,886 shares worth $48,935,998. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

