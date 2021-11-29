Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) dropped 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 9,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 961,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

