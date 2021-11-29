Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the October 31st total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHSI. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 83.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 485,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 19.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 25.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 69,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GHSI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.05. 3,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,998. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $25.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.