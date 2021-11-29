Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,473,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 77.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FLAC stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,461. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.