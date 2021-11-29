5,269 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.9% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.56. 98,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,372,505. The firm has a market cap of $268.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

