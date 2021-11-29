NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 791 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 127,772 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK stock traded up $6.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $908.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $902.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $894.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $138.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

