Zacks: Brokerages Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce earnings per share of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. VMware reported earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.32. 54,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,933. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 147.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

