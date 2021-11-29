Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 138,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 55,870 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. 10,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

