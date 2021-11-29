Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.14. Nordson posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 129.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 32.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 192.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 28,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $261.27. 809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.38 and its 200 day moving average is $233.92. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

