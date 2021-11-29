Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Down 4.4%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 6,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,384,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

VRM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vroom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vroom by 62,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

