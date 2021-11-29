Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report sales of $27.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.85 million. Quanterix reported sales of $26.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $104.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $109.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $126.74 million, with estimates ranging from $122.13 million to $134.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

QTRX stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.71. 3,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,624. Quanterix has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $75,915.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,844 shares of company stock worth $1,731,644 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Quanterix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

