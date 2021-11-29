Super Zero Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.79 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.74 million and $1.79 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,451.43 or 0.07602793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00083127 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,943,656 coins and its circulating supply is 335,798,722 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

