Loopring [NEO] Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, CoinMex, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00063165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00071816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00094905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.50 or 0.07546549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,657.85 or 0.98476404 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LRNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.