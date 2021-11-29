Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.26. Compass Minerals International reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,190. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.70%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

