Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report $729.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $751.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $714.47 million. Endo International reported sales of $760.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

ENDP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.89. 115,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,636,225. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. Endo International has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Endo International by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,841 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

