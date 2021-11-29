Retirement Planning Group Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,571,831 shares of company stock worth $2,787,388,274 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

TSLA stock traded up $46.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,128.67. The company had a trading volume of 232,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,719,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 350.14, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $953.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $767.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

