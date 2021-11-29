NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3,242.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.2% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,786. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.82.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

