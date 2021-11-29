$1.69 EPS Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.54 and the lowest is $1.43. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.26 to $12.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $14.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,414.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.19. 50,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.18. The company has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $149.31 and a 12-month high of $256.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.