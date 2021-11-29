$3.62 EPS Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to announce earnings of $3.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.66. Deere & Company posted earnings of $3.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $21.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.89 to $23.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $23.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.55 to $25.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.67.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.61. 26,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

