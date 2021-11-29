Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 45.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 116,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $1,524,000.

NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.09. 186,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,647,638. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

