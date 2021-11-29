Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 3.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,749. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $98.59 and a one year high of $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Truist raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

