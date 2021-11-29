Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of SCHP remained flat at $$63.42 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,856. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

