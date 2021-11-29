Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 27.8% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 11,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 24.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 70,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

CNQ stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,909. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $44.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4731 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

