Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,831 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $143.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

