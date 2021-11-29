Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 138 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $235.99 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.54 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

