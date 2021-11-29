Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,802 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $35,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $389.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.36 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

