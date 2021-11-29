PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.81

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 30749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

