PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.81

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 30749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.90.
The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
