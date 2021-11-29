Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Up to $55.25

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.25, but opened at $58.36. Inotiv shares last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on NOTV. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $869.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 5.0% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 171,456 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 517,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 67,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at about $13,126,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

