Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Up to $55.25

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.25, but opened at $58.36. Inotiv shares last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have commented on NOTV. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $869.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.12.
Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
