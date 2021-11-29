AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.94

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.94 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 5311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -92.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 207,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 125.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 122.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 199.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 75,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.