Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.47

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 17995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

