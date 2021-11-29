MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $352.76

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $352.76 and last traded at $356.70, with a volume of 3460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $360.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.71.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.89.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.