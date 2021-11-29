Short Interest in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Declines By 52.8%

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the October 31st total of 387,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Innospec by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Innospec by 123.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after acquiring an additional 76,319 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Innospec by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Innospec by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 22,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

IOSP stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.19. Innospec has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Innospec will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.98%.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

