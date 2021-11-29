Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,014 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kathryn Haun sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $755,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,132 shares of company stock worth $210,833,597.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $10.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $313.19. 65,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.68. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

