MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,794 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for about 0.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

MetLife stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $59.46. 155,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,351. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

