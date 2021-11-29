iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

