Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 2,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,233,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,794 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 186,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,063,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

