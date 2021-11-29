Atheios (ATH) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $78,138.74 and $87.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atheios has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 49,784,907 coins and its circulating supply is 45,394,503 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

