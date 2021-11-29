Bitcoin 2 Achieves Market Cap of $15.92 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $15.92 million and approximately $1,461.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

