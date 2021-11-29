FUTURAX (FTXT) Market Cap Hits $26,959.96

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $26,959.96 and $266.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 55.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.51 or 0.00354307 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013730 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001337 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.39 or 0.01195008 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 131.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

