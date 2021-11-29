American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives $297.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $297.71.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $264.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,928. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

