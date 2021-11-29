Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 43,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.12.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontline will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Frontline by 303.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Frontline by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

